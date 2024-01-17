Last Year's Team MVP Jordan Kawaguchi Returns to Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Jordan Kawaguchi has re-signed with the Steelheads.

Kawaguchi, 26, was named Idaho's MVP last season after finishing second on the club in goals (26) and third in points (52). He appeared in 16 games in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs totaling 14 points (4G, 10A). The Abbotsford, BC native played 49 games for the Texas Stars during the 2021-22 season registering 23 points (6G, 17A) after appearing in three games with the Stars in 2020-21 scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The 5-foot-9, 185lb forward played four seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2017-21 accumulating 126 points (40G, 86A) in 136 career games. During the 2020-21 season he served as team Captain being named to the Second All-American Team and NCHC First All-Star Team helping North Dakota to a NCHC Regular Season Championship registering 36 points (10G, 26A) in 28 games. He was named a Hobey Baker Finalist, NCHC First All-Star Team, and NCHC Forward of the Year during his junior season in 2019-20 totaling 45 points (15G, 30A) in 33 games serving as an alternate captain.

Prior to college hockey, Kawaguchi played four seasons in the BCHL for the Chilliwack Chiefs from 2013-17 amassing 242 points (120G, 122A) in 215 career games. In 2016-17 he was named to the First All-Star Team and led the playoffs in goals (18), assists (25), and points (43).

The Steelheads face the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota this Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. (MT).

