ECHL Transactions - January 17

January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 17, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Charles Linglet, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Joe Gatenby, D traded to Newfoundland

Cincinnati:

Delete Tim Doherty, F recalled by Hartford

Florida:

Delete Cole Moberg, D loaned to Syracuse

Delete Patrick Holway, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Maine:

Add Zach Malatesta, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Orlando:

Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Tanner Dickinson, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Rapid City:

Add Will Riedell, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Savannah:

Delete Matt Boudens, F recalled by Henderson

Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson

Utah:

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.