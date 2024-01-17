ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 17, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Charles Linglet, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Joe Gatenby, D traded to Newfoundland
Cincinnati:
Delete Tim Doherty, F recalled by Hartford
Florida:
Delete Cole Moberg, D loaned to Syracuse
Delete Patrick Holway, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Maine:
Add Zach Malatesta, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Orlando:
Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Tanner Dickinson, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Rapid City:
Add Will Riedell, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Savannah:
Delete Matt Boudens, F recalled by Henderson
Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson
Utah:
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
