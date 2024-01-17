Growlers Acquire Defenceman Joe Gatenby

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce they have acquired defenceman Joe Gatenby from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Gatenby, 26, has notched eight points in 32 game this season having suited up in 23 games for the Allen Americans after nine appearances with the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Kelowna, BC native played three seasons of AUS hockey with the UNB Varisty Reds where he was teammates with former Growler Tyler Boland. He notched 41 points (8G, 33A) and 62 penalty minutes in 83 games with the program.

Prior to his university playing days, Gatenby played briefly with the Atlanta Gladiators after a five-year career in the Western Hockey League.

Gatenby joins the Growlers blueline following the All-Star break as they embark on a seven game road trip all within the North Division.

Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Indy Fuel on February 2, 3 & 4. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

