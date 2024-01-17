Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 1 vs. Jacksonville
January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Jan. 17) the vendor list for Craft Beer Festival presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company ahead of the Solar Bears home game Friday, March 1 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Kia Center in Orlando.
The following vendors are expected to participate in the 2024 Craft Beer Festival from 5:30p-7:30p:
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Broken Strings Brewery
Park Pizza Brewing
Homestate Brewing
Suncreek Brewing
Hourglass Brewing
Dees Bros Brewing
Sideward Brewing
Little Wekiva Brewery
Tactical Brewing
Tampa Bay Beer Co.
The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co.
Intracoastal Brewing Co.
Rockpit Brewing Co.
Snacks by JOLLYTIME Pop Corn
All vendors will be serving sample size beer. There will be no additional cost for samples on top of cost of Craft Beer Festival ticket. All Craft Beer Fest participants who are sampling must be 21 years of age or older*
The Craft Beer Festival will be held on Church Street in front of the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando from 5:30p - 7:30p, with puck drop between the Solar Bears and Jacksonville Icemen slated for 8:00p.
