Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 1 vs. Jacksonville

January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Jan. 17) the vendor list for Craft Beer Festival presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company ahead of the Solar Bears home game Friday, March 1 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Kia Center in Orlando.

The following vendors are expected to participate in the 2024 Craft Beer Festival from 5:30p-7:30p:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Broken Strings Brewery

Park Pizza Brewing

Homestate Brewing

Suncreek Brewing

Hourglass Brewing

Dees Bros Brewing

Sideward Brewing

Little Wekiva Brewery

Tactical Brewing

Tampa Bay Beer Co.

The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co.

Intracoastal Brewing Co.

Rockpit Brewing Co.

Snacks by JOLLYTIME Pop Corn

All vendors will be serving sample size beer. There will be no additional cost for samples on top of cost of Craft Beer Festival ticket. All Craft Beer Fest participants who are sampling must be 21 years of age or older*

The Craft Beer Festival will be held on Church Street in front of the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando from 5:30p - 7:30p, with puck drop between the Solar Bears and Jacksonville Icemen slated for 8:00p.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.