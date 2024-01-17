Kalamazoo's Lemieux Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jonathan Lemieux of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 8-14.

Lemieux went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances last week.

The 22-year-old stopped 23 shots in a 4-1 win over Toledo on Friday and made 28 saves in a 2-1 victory at Wheeling on Sunday.

Under contract to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, Lemieux has appeared in 24 games with the K-Wings this season with a record of 13-10-1 with one shutout, a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

A native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, spent last season at Concordia University where he was 16-4-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933. He also spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Val d'Or, Saint John and Moncton posting a record of 68-75-13 in 184 appearances with three shutouts, a 3.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895.

