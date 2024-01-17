Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila
January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. -Enter to win a one-of-a-kind experience as a Solar Bears Player for a Day*, presented by Dano's Tequila!
Prize includes:
ECHL player salary for one (1) day
Practice with the team *Contestant must provide their own helmet, skates, and pads to participate on ice*
Two (2) Tickets to the Solar Bears home game March 1 vs. Jacksonville
Watch warm-ups from the player bench
In-Game Recognition
Solar Bears Jersey
Dano's Gift Bag
* Must be 21 to enter
OFFICIAL ABBREVIATED RULES
Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila
Honorary Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila operated by Dano's Dangerous Tequila, Inc., and Orlando Solar Bears, LLC. No purchase necessary. Promotion begins on January 17, 2024 and ends on February 9, 2024. Offer is open to legal residents of Florida; entrant must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. For full official rules, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/playerforaday
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2024
- Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila - Orlando Solar Bears
- Back for Another Lap: Corey Lajoie, Hockey, and "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Last Year's Team MVP Jordan Kawaguchi Returns to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Acquire Defenceman Joe Gatenby - Newfoundland Growlers
- Solar Bears Announce Multiple Transactions - Orlando Solar Bears
- Zach Malatesta Return to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Riedell Assigned to Rush by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Stinil Selected as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Stinil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Mitch Russell Assigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings' Lemieux ECHL/Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Lemieux Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 1 vs. Jacksonville - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila
- Solar Bears Announce Multiple Transactions
- Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 1 vs. Jacksonville
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Chicago Wolves Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears