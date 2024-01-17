Solar Bears Open Registration for Player for a Day Presented by Dano's Tequila

ORLANDO, Fla. -Enter to win a one-of-a-kind experience as a Solar Bears Player for a Day*, presented by Dano's Tequila!

Prize includes:

ECHL player salary for one (1) day

Practice with the team *Contestant must provide their own helmet, skates, and pads to participate on ice*

Two (2) Tickets to the Solar Bears home game March 1 vs. Jacksonville

Watch warm-ups from the player bench

In-Game Recognition

Solar Bears Jersey

Dano's Gift Bag

* Must be 21 to enter

OFFICIAL ABBREVIATED RULES

Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila

Honorary Player for a Day Sweepstakes Presented by Dano's Dangerous Tequila operated by Dano's Dangerous Tequila, Inc., and Orlando Solar Bears, LLC. No purchase necessary. Promotion begins on January 17, 2024 and ends on February 9, 2024. Offer is open to legal residents of Florida; entrant must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. For full official rules, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/playerforaday

