Solar Bears Announce Multiple Transactions

January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the following transactions on Jan. 17.

St. Louis Blues (NHL) have reassigned D Marc-Andre Gaudet from the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears.

St. Louis Blues (NHL) have reassigned F Tanner Dickinson from the Orlando Solar Bears to Springfield Thunderbirds.

Chicago Wolves (AHL) have recalled D Tyson Feist (Jan. 16).

Gaudet, 20, appeared in four AHL games during his reassignment to Springfield, earning a +1 rating. This season with the Solar Bears, Gaudet has recorded 12 points (3g-9a) in 26 games.

Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.

Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Dickinson, 21, has 22 points (7g-15a) in 34 games this season for the Solar Bears.The Perrysburg, Ohio native appeared in three AHL games with the Utica Comets during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

Prior to his professional career, Dickinson scored 87 points (27g-60a) in 99 career OHL games with the Soo Greyhounds. He also appeared in eight United States Hockey League games with Green Bay prior to his OHL tenure.

Dickinson was selected by the Blues in the fourth round, 119th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Feist, 22, appeared in 29 games with the Solar Bears during the 2022-23 season, scoring 16 points (5g-11a) and posting 30 penalty minutes.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native has skated in 26 AHL games over two seasons with Syracuse and Chicago, scoring five points (1g-4a) and earned 19 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.