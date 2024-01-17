Mitch Russell Assigned to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitch Russell has been assigned by the Sharks to the Thunder.

Russell, 22, begins his second season as a pro. A native of Peterborough, Ontario, the 6-foot, 194-pound forward appeared in two games last year for the Thunder, collecting one assist.

He was signed by San Jose last summer to a standard entry-level contract.

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. He served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

