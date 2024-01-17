Riedell Assigned to Rush by Wranglers
January 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Will Riedell has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Riedell has seen action in seven games this season for the Wranglers and has notched three assists for Calgary. In the ECHL, Riedell has dressed in 14 games this season with three assists for the Rush.
The Greensboro, N.C. native is the second defenseman with AHL experience this year to be assigned to the Rush this week, joining Jarrod Gourley. Riedell and Gourley along with Mark Duarte, Matt Radomsky, and Connor Murphy comprise the Rush roster on active AHL deals.
Riedell is expected to be available for the Rush this weekend as the Idaho Steelheads come to town. The Rush took three points off the Steelheads in Idaho during the last series between the two Mountain Division rivals as the Rush look to hunt down Idaho for second in the division.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Will Riedell
