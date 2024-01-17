Wichita's Stinil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 8-14.

Stinil scored five goals and added two assist for seven points in three games last week.

After being held scoreless on Friday against Cincinnati, the 24-year old had three points (2g-1a) in a 6-4 win over the Cyclones on Saturday before notching a hat trick and adding an assist in a 6-3 victory against Utah on Sunday.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil has 35 points (16g-19a) in 31 games with the Thunder this season.

Stinil has posted 144 points (60g-84a) in 150 career games with Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Michal Stinil, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

