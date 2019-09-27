Stingrays Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's 2019 training camp schedule. The team will hit the ice Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. under the direction of new head coach Steve Bergin at the Carolina Ice Palace. Two preseason games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will serve as the squad's dress rehearsals before they open the 2019-20 season in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12.

Fans are invited to attend sessions at the Carolina Ice Palace which are open to the public. An initial 2019 Training Camp Roster will be released in the coming days. Additional players participating in NHL or AHL camps will be added to the roster at a later date once assigned. The complete training camp schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, September 30

First On-Ice Session of Training Camp

Media Availability

10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Tuesday, October 1

10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Wednesday, October 2

11:30 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Thursday, October 3

11:30 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Friday, October 4

7 p.m. preseason game vs. Greenville at the Carolina Ice Palace

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Saturday, October 5

6 p.m. preseason game in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Orlando on Saturday, October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

