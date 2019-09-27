Two More Added to K-Wings Roster Ahead of Camp

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday two more signings ahead of next Monday's start to training camp. Rookie forwards Zane Jones and Adam Dauda signed standard player contracts with the K-Wings for the 2019-20 season.

Jones, 25, begins his first pro season in Kalamazoo after spending the 2018-19 season with Visby/Roma, a Swedish college team, where he had 17 points (11g, 6a) and 83 penalty minutes in 33 games. The Olds, Alberta native also played two seasons for the Newcastle Northstars in the Australian Ice Hockey League after playing one season at the University of Lethbridge. Jones played for six different Western Hockey League teams in five seasons during his junior hockey career. He is the nephew of Toronto Maples Leafs and Calgary Flames legend Lanny McDonald.

"I'm thrilled to have signed with Kalamazoo for the upcoming season," said Jones. "After a call with Head Coach Nick Bootland talking about the organization, expectations and goals for the season, I knew I wanted to be a Wing."

Dauda, 24, is coming off a championship with the AIHL's Sydney Bears earlier this month, putting up 29 points (16g, 13a) in 14 games after joining the team midway through its season. The Bratislava, Slovakia native appeared in five games for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers upon finishing his college career at Colgate University in March, where he was a two-time ECAC Hockey Conference All-Academic Team member.

"I'm really excited about joining the Wings organization," said Dauda. "The coaches and staff seems professional and top notch. After talking to some players around the league, I've heard only good things about Kalamazoo. I can't wait to win games and do some damage."

A full training camp roster will be announced prior to Monday's first practice, as Kalamazoo prepares for its season opener Saturday, Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne. Two preseason games are scheduled against the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 4 at Wings Event Center and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10.

