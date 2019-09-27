IceMen Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Friday their 2019 Training Camp Schedule.

The Icemen will open their third training camp in team history on Monday, September 30 beginning at 8:00 a.m. All practice and on-ice sessions will take place at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex and all practices and scrimmages are open to the public and media (unless otherwise noted). Schedule and times are subject to change without prior notice.

Monday, September 30

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. On-Ice Practice

Tuesday, October 1

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. On-Ice Practice

Wednesday, October 2

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. On-Ice Practice

Thursday, October 3

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. On-Ice Practice

Friday, October 4

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. On-Ice Practice

Saturday, October 5

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

5:15 - 6:45 p.m. Blue-Black Exhibition Game

Sunday, October 6

Off Day / No Practice

Monday, October 7

No Practice

Tuesday, October 8

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

Wednesday, October 9

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

Thursday, October 10

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice

Friday, October 11

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. On-Ice Practice (at Veterans Memorial Arena) (Closed to the Public)

Saturday, October 12 (Opening Night)

10:00 - 11:15 a.m. Morning Skate at Veterans Memorial Arena (Closed to the Public)

7:00 p.m. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now! Contact 904-602-7825 or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

