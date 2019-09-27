Oilers Add Rookie, Veteran from American International College

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Friday the signings of rookie forward Darius Davidson and veteran forward Tommy Mele.

Davidson, 23, joins the Oilers directly from the college ranks. The Surrey, BC native played his college hockey at American International College, compiling 20 points (11G, 9A) in 64 games with the Yellow Jackets. Davidson helped AIC to their first ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2018-19, where they upset top seed St. Cloud State. The 6'1, 205lbs. forward played his junior hockey in the BCHL for the Surrey Eagles and Penticton Vees, posting 152 points (76G, 76A) in 223 career games.

"I'm eager to see what Davidson brings to the table," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's a bigger forward who is still young. We're familiar with the program that he's coming from, and they had their most successful season ever last year. Hopefully he can continue on the success he had there."

Mele, 33, returns to the Oilers after joining the team in the middle of the 2018-19 season, his second stint with the team. The Bronx, NY native also played his college hockey at AIC, totaling 55 points (32G, 23A) in 132 games - he was the team's captain his senior season.

Mele has spent the majority of his professional career in the ECHL, playing for Alaska, Norfolk, Cincinnati, Greenville and Kalamazoo and Tulsa, winning the Kelly Cup under coach Murray's direction in 2013-14. Mele has compiled 157 points (86G, 71A) and 607 PIM in 324 career ECHL games. The 6'0, 176 lbs. veteran forward has also spent time in the CHL, AHL and in Britain's EIHL.

"Mele is looking for a bounce-back year," head coach Rob Murray said." "He had some injuries that have set him back, and he is excited for a healthy start. We all know what he can contribute and be a valuable asset when he is healthy."

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

