Americans Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the 2019 Allen Americans Training Camp Schedule. Camp begins this Monday, September 30th. Below is the complete camp schedule. All times are subject to change.

Monday, September 30th

11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)

Tuesday, October 1st

11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)

Wednesday, October 2nd

9:15 am to 10:15 am (Allen Community Rink)

Thursday, October 3rd

11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)

Friday, October 4th

Team will skate in Kansas City

Game - 7:05 pm @ Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, October 5th

No practice

Red vs. White Scrimmage - 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)

Sunday, October 6th

No practice

Monday, October 7th

9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)

Tuesday, October 8th

9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)

Wednesday, October 9th

9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)

Team News - The Allen Americans announced a team-record 16 players attended American Hockey League Camps this past weekend, with ten at Iowa Wild camp, four with the San Antonio Rampage, and one each at Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign training camps.

