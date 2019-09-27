Americans Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule
September 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the 2019 Allen Americans Training Camp Schedule. Camp begins this Monday, September 30th. Below is the complete camp schedule. All times are subject to change.
Monday, September 30th
11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)
Tuesday, October 1st
11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)
Wednesday, October 2nd
9:15 am to 10:15 am (Allen Community Rink)
Thursday, October 3rd
11:00 am to 1:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)
Friday, October 4th
Team will skate in Kansas City
Game - 7:05 pm @ Kansas City Mavericks
Saturday, October 5th
No practice
Red vs. White Scrimmage - 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm (Allen Community Rink)
Sunday, October 6th
No practice
Monday, October 7th
9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)
Tuesday, October 8th
9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)
Wednesday, October 9th
9:30 am to 11:30 am (Allen Event Center)
Team News - The Allen Americans announced a team-record 16 players attended American Hockey League Camps this past weekend, with ten at Iowa Wild camp, four with the San Antonio Rampage, and one each at Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign training camps.
