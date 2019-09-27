Mavericks Release Training Camp Schedule
September 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Friday the club's training camp schedule. Mavericks Training Camp is presented by Yummy Favorites.
All practices are open to the public in the main bowl of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Monday, September 30
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Tuesday, October 1
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Wednesday, October 2
11:00 a.m.: Black and Orange Scrimmage (free to attend and open to the public)
Thursday, October 3
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Friday, October 4
10:00 a.m.: Morning skate
7:05 p.m.: Preseason exhibition game vs. Allen Americans (tickets available on ticketmaster.com)
Saturday, October 5
OFF
Sunday, October 6
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Monday, October 7
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Tuesday, October 8
10:00 a.m.: Practice
Wednesday, October 9
OFF
Thursday, October 10
10:00 a.m.: Practice
To request media availability during training camp, please contact Brian McGannon at bmcgannon@kcmavericks.com.
Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
