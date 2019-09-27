Mavericks Release Training Camp Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Friday the club's training camp schedule. Mavericks Training Camp is presented by Yummy Favorites.

All practices are open to the public in the main bowl of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Monday, September 30

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Tuesday, October 1

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Wednesday, October 2

11:00 a.m.: Black and Orange Scrimmage (free to attend and open to the public)

Thursday, October 3

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Friday, October 4

10:00 a.m.: Morning skate

7:05 p.m.: Preseason exhibition game vs. Allen Americans (tickets available on ticketmaster.com)

Saturday, October 5

OFF

Sunday, October 6

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Monday, October 7

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Tuesday, October 8

10:00 a.m.: Practice

Wednesday, October 9

OFF

Thursday, October 10

10:00 a.m.: Practice

To request media availability during training camp, please contact Brian McGannon at bmcgannon@kcmavericks.com.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

