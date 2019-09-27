Steelheads Release 2019 Training Camp Schedule

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced the 2019 Training Camp schedule with the team set to take the CenturyLink Arena ice for the first time on Monday, Sep. 30 at 11:00 a.m.

The 2019 Steelheads Training Camp will extend from September 30 through October 9, holding seven practices and two exhibition games against the Utah Grizzlies. All training camp practices will be held at CenturyLink Arena.

All practice sessions are free and open to the public with doors opening 15 minutes prior to each on-ice session. Fans may enter through the front lobby to CenturyLink Arena in order to gain access. The home exhibition game is open to partial and full season ticket holders only.

The 2019 Training Camp on-ice schedule is listed below with times subject to change:

Monday, Sep. 30: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Road Exhibition Game @ Utah

Saturday, Oct. 5: Home Exhibition Game vs. Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The initial 2019 Training Camp Roster will be announced before the start of camp.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend.

