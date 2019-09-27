Fuel Announce Roster Moves and 2019 Training Camp Schedule

September 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that 12 players have been assigned to the Fuel roster as well as the schedule for their 2019 training camp, set to begin Monday, September 30 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that forwards Graham Knott and Nathan Noel have been assigned to the Fuel roster. A second-round draft pick of the Blackhawks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Knott comes to Indy with two years of professional experience, appearing in 126 AHL games, tallying eight goals and 14 assists. No stranger to the Circle City, Noel split the 2017-18 season with Rockford and the Indy Fuel. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward spent the 2018-19 season with Rockford, earning two goals and four assists in 46 games.

The IceHogs also announced that they have assigned forwards Liam Coughlin and Mathew Thompson, defensemen Josh McArdle and Dmitry Osipov to the Indy Fuel roster. Additionally, forwards Jack Jenkins, Joe Sullivan and Spencer Watson, defensemen Tim Shoup, Keoni Texeira and Samuel Thibault have been released from their tryout contracts and will return to the Fuel.

The 2019 Indy Fuel Training Camp opens on Monday, September 30 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. The Fuel will face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in a preseason doubleheader before the regular season begins on October 11th. The home-and-home preseason matchup begins Friday, October 4 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and will conclude on Saturday, October 5 at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets for Friday's exhibition game are on sale now at IndyFuelHockey.com. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free magnet schedule courtesy of IBEW Local #481.

2019 Indy Fuel Training Camp Schedule

Monday, September 30: Team Practice - 10:00a.m.

Tuesday, October 1: Team Practice - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 2: Team Practice - 10:00 a.m.

Friday, October 4: PRESEASON GAME vs. Cincinnati 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, October 5: PRESEASON GAME at Cincinnati 7:35 p.m.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.