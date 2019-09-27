Stingrays Announce Full 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season which includes many fun, exciting themes and giveaways for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $15 and can be ordered through the Stingrays office by calling 843-744-2248 during business hours.

In addition to all the team's special theme nights, Tuesday home games will feature a Stingrays Happy Hour which includes $2 beers from 6-8 p.m. and all Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

The excitement kicks off with Pack The House Night on Oct. 19 with discounted tickets, free parking, performances by singer-songwriter Morgan Myles, and a Fan Fest before the game from 3-6 p.m.

South Carolina will wear a total of six specialty uniforms throughout the season during some of their most anticipated games including Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Military Appreciation Night, Nickelodeon Night, DC Comics Night and Pink In The Rink Night.

The full list of 2019-20 promotions can be found below:

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Our annual Pack The House Night presented by SC Sports Medicine, where every seat at the North Charleston Coliseum is just $15! Nashville singer-songwriter Morgan Myles will perform for fans in attendance at the game and parking is free! The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2019-20 schedule magnet.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

The Stingrays host their first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night and will wear specialty purple jerseys for the event! Fans are encouraged to wear purple in support of this night!

Saturday, Dec. 14 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Our annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Crews Chevrolet and Fox 24 along with a Stingrays ornament giveaway just in time for the holiday season for the first 2,000 fans!

Sunday, Dec. 15 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Bring your skates and helmet for a Skate With The Rays after the game!

Saturday, Dec. 28 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Wizard Night! Where the first 1,500 hockey elves will receive a light-up wand! Rays players will be divided into four houses for a house cup contest where fans can win great prizes!

Friday, Jan. 3 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Help make good on that New Year's Resolution during our first game of 2020, Health and Wellness Night presented by Planet Fitness and Blink TBI. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a drawstring bag!

Saturday, Jan. 4 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Marvel Super Hero Night, where the Stingrays will wear specialty Spider-Man jerseys against their South Division rivals! Come get your picture with the wall-crawler himself!

Friday, Jan. 10 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Brampton Beast

The Stingrays are excited to host a Pride Night where we encourage everyone to come support the team against Brampton.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Pucks and Paws Night! Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Florida. We'll also conduct our annual wiener dog race during the first intermission.

Friday, Jan. 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stingrays License Plate holder courtesy of AAA!

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Military Appreciation Night, where the Stingrays will wear military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately after the game and honor our nation's finest all game long! The first 5,000 fans at the contest will receive a patriotic Stingrays rally towel!

Friday, Jan. 31 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Faith and Family Night!

Saturday, Feb. 1 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Nickelodeon Night presented by Dorchester Paws! The Stingrays will wear Spongebob Squarepants themed jerseys when they take on the Florida Everblades. Spongebob will be in attendance on the concourse to meet fans and take photos! Dorchester Paws will also be hosting pet adoptions during the game!

Sunday, Feb. 9 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Kids Takeover Day! We're handing the keys over to our youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities during the game against Jacksonville.

Friday, Feb. 14 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Adirondack Thunder

Spend your Valentine's Day with the Rays as they take on the North Division's Adirondack Thunder.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

DC Comics Night! Stay tuned for an exciting character jersey reveal!

Saturday, Feb. 22 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Star Wars Night presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate featuring a good vs. evil light sword giveaway for the first 2,000 fans!

Sunday, Feb. 23 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Worcester Railers

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 27th birthday with all of the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! Bring your skates and helmet for a Skate With The Rays after the game!

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Education Day, where all Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays as they battle Atlanta at 10:30 am in a field trip atmosphere. Students will enjoy a unique educational experience and receive hockey-related educational materials that cover math, science, geography and more.

Sunday, Mar. 15 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Undie Sunday! Fans are encouraged to bring new packaged underwear or socks to the game and throw them on the ice after the Rays score their first goal of the game. All new underwear and socks tossed on the ice will then be donated to a local area Charleston non-profit organization.

Tuesday, Mar. 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Join us for a St. Patrick's Day celebration with $2 beers from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Pink In The Rink Night presented by Share Our Suzy and Trident Health! The Rays will wear specialty pink jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit Share Our Suzy, where all the proceeds will go to women battling breast cancer locally in the Lowcountry!

Friday, Mar. 27 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Home Improvement Night presented by IBEW! The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays Mini Tape Measure!

Saturday, Mar. 28 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Join us as we honor some of the most important people in our community during First Responders Night presented by David Aylor Law Offices! The first 1,000 fans will go home with a Stingrays Mini Flashlight!

Sunday, Mar. 29 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Celebrate the best fans in the ECHL at our FANtastic FANale with a 2019-20 Team Photo Giveaway!

More information on upcoming promotional nights can be found at StingraysHockey.com. Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

