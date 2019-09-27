Ten Swamp Rabbits Players Take Part in AHL Camps

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Ten Greenville Swamp Rabbits players are currently taking part in American Hockey League training camps ahead of the beginning of training camp and preseason here in Greenville. Six players will be taking part with the Charlotte Checkers, the primary AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits.

Charlotte Checkers

D - Brien Diffley

F - Ryan Horvat

F - Mason Baptista

F - Zach Franko

F - Lincoln Griffin

F - Cédric Lacroix

Springfield Thunderbirds

D - Adam Larkin

F - Shaquille Merasty

San Diego Gulls

F - Johno May

Manitoba Moose

F - Kamerin Nault

Cuts from American Hockey League camps will be made over the next couple of weeks, leading to a highly competitive roster vying for spots on the team. Decisions on the final Swamp Rabbits roster by head coach Kevin Kerr and assistant coach Kahlil Thomas will be made ahead of game one in Jacksonville on October 12. The preseason kicks off at Carolina Ice Palace in Charleston on October 4.

The first day of training camp, Sunday, September 29, is open to the public. On-ice sessions at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will begin at 10:00 a.m.

