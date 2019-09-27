Solar Bears Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster; Schedule of On-Ice Sessions for First Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar will begin their eighth season of ECHL hockey with the opening of training camp and on-ice sessions on Monday, Sept. 30 at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. All Solar Bears practices and scrimmages will take place on the Pro rink located in the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Training Camp Week One Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 30

Practice: 9-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

First group practices: 9-10:15 a.m.

Second group practices: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

First group practices: 9-10:15 a.m.

Second group practices: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Team Scrimmage

Team Scrimmage: 9-11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Gameday

Morning skate: time TBA

Preseason game at Florida Everblades: 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Gameday

Preseason game at Florida Everblades: 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, which are open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

