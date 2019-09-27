Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule
September 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell(@JamieRussell18) officially announced today the 2019-20 training camp schedule.
The Worcester Railers HC will hit the ice Monday, Sept. 30th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Find the complete training camp on ice schedule below. (All sessions at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center).
Monday - 10am-12pm
Tuesday - 10am-12pm
Wednesday - 10am-12pm
Thursday - 10am-12pm
Friday - 10am-11am, 6pm-8pm Blue vs. White inter-squad game at the FBWIC.
Saturday - 4:30pm Worcester will play an exhibition game vs. the Maine Mariners at the Rinks at Exeter in Exeter, NH. The game is open to the public and free of charge.
*All times are subject to change
A roster will be provided before the start of Training Camp. Make sure to follow along on all our social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests please contact Cam McGuire at camm@railershc.com.
The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12th vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages, and group tickets contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.
