Stingers Winning in Willmar

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers get one back from the Rox in the summer series. The Highway 23 rivalry is at 2-1 still in favor of St. Cloud.

Jack Zigan (Minn. State-Mankato) had a strong start for the Stingers with six complete innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. Zigan was efficient in the zone only walking one batter and striking out five.

The Rox struck first, scoring in the fourth and fifth innings. One hit was recorded in the fourth which scored a run. 1-0 Rox. In the fifth, an additional run was brought across by St. Cloud. Zigan was able to get out of a bases loaded situation to keep the score at 2-0 Rox.

In the bottom half of the fifth, a solo home run off the bat of Justin King (Alabama) scored the first run for the Stingers. Later that inning, Branden Boissiere (Arizona) scored off a ground ball from Walsh. 2-2 tie ballgame.

Casey Cobb (Alabama) was first in relief for the Stingers in the seventh. He went the next two innings while not allowing a hit, run or walk. Cobb had two strikeouts out of the six batters he faced. In the Stingers half of the seventh, Sam Baier (Augustana) scored off a ball put in play by Trousdale. 3-2 Stingers.

Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) came in to close for the Stingers, making his first appearance. Fernandez got the job done for a final score of 3-2 Stingers.

