Waterloo Throttles Duluth 13-4

June 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





In game one of Wednesday's split doubleheader, the Waterloo Bucks (8-8) slid back into a tie for first place with a 13-4 win over the Duluth Huskies (7-9).

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first for the second straight game, Waterloo stormed back with two runs in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Cole Brooks drew a walk with two outs in the second, then Bennett Hostetler lifted a fairly routine single to right. An errant throw by Duluth's rightfielder allowed Brooks to score and gave Hostetler third base. The Bucks' shortstop promptly scampered home on a wild pitch, knotting the game at two.

Dylan Phillips roped a double in the second, setting up a go-ahead RBI single off the bat of Blake Berry. Caleb LittleJim hammered a triple off the left field wall, knocking in Berry, then scored on an ensuing Brooks base hit.

Phillips added a run in the fourth with an RBI triple belted off the center field fence. Already leading 6-2, Hostetler worked a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, setting up a three-run double by Alonzo Rubalcaba.

Bucks starter Austin VanDeWiele tossed 6.0 innings of four-run baseball, scattering 7 hits and two walks in earning his second win of the summer. The righthander struck out two, working at a 64.3% first-pitch strike rate and keeping Duluth off-balance throughout the afternoon.

Lorenzo Elion tacked on another run in the eighth with an RBI single. In the ninth, Sam Olson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded immediately before Jake Gitter drew a walk to add the final two tallies.

Jack Parisi fired 3.o scoreless relief frames to earn his first save. Parisi struck out three and allowed just two hits and a pair of walks.

The Bucks turn their attention to a series win during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

