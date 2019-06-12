Mallards Looking for Redemption at Home against Chinooks

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (11-4) were defeated by the Green Bay Booyah (9-6) 3-1 at Capital Credit Union Park yesterday, marking Madison's third-consecutive loss on their road trip. The three losses contribute to the longest losing streak Madison has had so far this summer.

Even with the three additional dropped games on their record, the Mallards continue to sit in first place in the Great Lakes West Division. The team is two games ahead of the Green Bay Booyah, who hold the second place spot with a 9-6 record.

Today the Mallards are flying back to the Duck Pond for a five game homestand, starting with the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-11). The Chinooks currently hold last place in the Great Lakes West standings with a 5-11 record.

This is the second time this season the Mallards are competing against the Chinooks. The first meeting between the two teams ended in the Mallards sweeping Lakeshore.

On the mound for the Mallards, to get the series started, is lefty Aidan Tyrell (Notre Dame). Tyrell is making his third start for the Mallards, his last was against the Green Bay Booyah on June 5. Over his two previous starts Tyrell has earned a 6.23 ERA through eight and a third innings pitched. He has earned both a win and a loss and has struck out seven, while walking only four.

This afternoon's game features Bang for Your Duck, fans can purchase $1 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products, $2 domestic beers and $2 Stoddard's Meat Market traditional brats. First pitch is slated for a 1:05 p.m. start. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

