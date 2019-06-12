Mallards Game against Chinooks Postponed Due to Rain

June 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards game against the Lakeshore Chinooks has officially been suspended due to inclement weather. To make up for the delay, the teams will resume the first game and play the second game of the series thirty minutes after, tomorrow, June 13. Game two will only be seven innings.

The game is currently tied at four, and the Chinooks have the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the fifth inning.

Prior to the suspension, the Chinooks were quick to jump on the Mallards, scoring off an RBI single by Austin Murr (Des Moines Area CC) in the top of the first, taking a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Mallards responded by grabbing a 2-1 lead off a two-RBI double by Logan Michaels (Virginia).

The Chinooks became lively again in the top of the third. Griffin Doersching (Northern Kentucky) regained the lead for Lakeshore after slamming a two-run homer to grab a 3-2 lead.

Trailing by one, the Mallards continued to answer back. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) came in clutch for Madison once again with an RBI double to score Ben Anderson (Georgia) and tie the game. Following Bigbie's big at bat, Logan Michaels (Virginia) ripped an RBI double to bring the Mallards up 4-3 in the inning.

Lakeshore drew three-consecutive walks to open the fifth, then Ross Messina (Ball State) was hit by a pitch to force home the game-tying run. A few minutes later, the game entered a delay before eventually being suspended.

Today's game will resume tomorrow at 5 p.m. and the second game will start approximately thirty minutes after. The second game will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, presented by Endres Manufacturing and also serves as Willy Street Co-Op Night. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.