Rafters Travel to Fond du Lac for Series Opener

Fond du Lac, Wis. - Coming off a doubleheader split, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-8) open the season series with divisional opponent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-8) on the road Wednesday night.

The Rafters built a late 5-0 lead against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the nightcap of a Tuesday doubleheader and staved off a ninth-inning rally to win 5-2. Jake Dunham went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and now leads the team with 16 RBIs.

Neil Abbatiello is expected to start for the Rafters in his third appearance. The Wagner senior has a 1-0 record and a .90 ERA, striking out 14 batters in 10 innings of work. Connor Cook gets the nod for the Dock Spiders. He has a 1-0 record and a 1.28 ERA through three appearances for Fond du Lac.

The Rafters return to Historic Witter Field for game two Thursday for the Hunger Coalition food sculpture event "United We Can," sponsored by United Way. These two Great Lakes West Division teams will face off 12 times over the course of the season.

