Stingers Stay Hot, Pick up Win over Rox 10-3

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - After a 5-1 road trip, the Stingers returned home and kept the hot streak rolling, taking down the St. Cloud Rox 10-3.

It was all Stingers right from the jump, as Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) got them on the board in the 2nd with a 2-RBI double.

The scoring continued in the 2nd, as Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) served the next pitch into left field, scoring Senese and extending the lead to 3-0.

After a fielder's choice scored Byrne making it 4-0, Max Buettenback (Nebraska) blasted his 5th home run of the season, a 2-run shot, pushing the lead to six.

That is all the lead the Stingers pitching staff would need as the trio of Ryan Wentz (CSUN), Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Brett Barfield (Georgia Tech) and Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego) combined to give up just three runs on five hits.

Willmar added two more each in the 6th and the 8th to make it 10-3, capped off by a 2-run double courtesy of Gabe Swansen (Nebraska).

The same two teams wrap up their series Saturday night at Bill Taunton Stadium with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

