Rockers Host Battle Jacks with Chance to Win Fourth Straight

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers keep an eye on the action

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After the Rockers swept their doubleheader against the Mud Puppies yesterday, the team has now won three consecutive games and gets an opportunity to extend that streak against the Battle Jacks tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay took down Minnesota 6-5 on a walk-off home run from Sam Miller (Columbia) in the first leg of yesterday's two-game set. Then in game two, the Rockers won much more comfortably by a score of 15-7.

Battle Creek enters tonight's tilt having won a pair of games at Fond du Lac yesterday. The 13-11 Battle Jacks are tied for third in the Great Lakes East with five games separating them from first place.

As for Green Bay, yesterday's pair of victories moved them to fourth in the Great Lakes West division, and they are just a single game back of third.

For tonight's matchup, the Rockers are giving the ball to southpaw Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC). This is set to be the fourth start of the season for the freshman, who has 17 strikeouts across 15.1 innings pitched. Grubich has ceded 11 runs on 17 hits during those stints.

Meanwhile, the Battle Jacks are calling on the services of Camdyn Martindale (St. Peter's), who is making his second start of the season. The sophomore has thrown for 13 innings over his four appearances, giving up 5 earned runs on 10 hits. Though, Martindale has only struck out five batters and walked 10.

It's also Fish Fry Friday at Capital Credit Union Park tonight, so the Rockers will be sporting their "Supper Clubbers" uniforms for the second time this summer. In addition to the alternate threads, there will be a fish fry behind home plate with all the classics (including Old Fashioneds, of course).

Then after the game, fans are encouraged to stay and watch our fireworks show.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. this evening, and Doozey is providing live music from then until the end of the third inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

