Fog Forces An Early 8-0 Kenosha Win Against Kokomo

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish dominated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-0 as fog forced the game to end after the seventh.

The Kingfish didn't wait long to produce offense as all nine batters hit in the bottom of the first. Tanner Reaves scored Noah Jouras on an RBI fielder's choice groundout. After a few more hitters reached base, Karter Wong singled to drive in a pair on an 11-pitch at-bat. Trey Swiderski followed with an RBI ground-rule double to right. Wong eventually came around to score on a wild pitch for a five-run inning.

Both teams' pitchers would settle down as Kenosha starter Hudson Calhoun and Kokomo reliever Robert Ogg each retired the next nine hitters over the next three innings. Calhoun collected three strikeouts, while Ogg got four.

The fifth inning saw some offense as Jace Phelan singled to third base for the first Jackrabbit hit.

The Fish followed with a pair of insurance runs on Tanner Reaves' RBI single and Michael Perazza's first RBI via a groundout.

Michael Flaherty and Jack Dupuis put themselves on base for the Jackrabbits but would be stranded after Calhoun punched out the next two hitters to end the inning and his outing. He would finish with seven strikeouts to extend his scoreless inning streak to 22 to begin the season.

As a dense fog lurked over Historic Simmons Field in the seventh inning, Eli Duncan drilled a single to left to score Noah Jouras, making it 8-0.

After a double play ended that inning, the game would be called early due to extreme fog.

The Kingfish take on Kokomo again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

