Hogan Has his Best Outing of the Summer in Loss to Willmar

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Ben Higdon on game day

(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (11-12) fell to the Willmar Stingers (15-9) by a 10-3 score on Friday, June 21st. The Rox will have a chance to level both this weekend's two-game series and the season series against Willmar on Saturday night.

Two Rox relievers jumped off the page with their performances at Bill Taunton Stadium. Sean Hogan (Ave Maria University), the first man out of the bullpen, set season highs in innings pitched (3 1/3) and strikeouts (four) while shutting out the Stingers. Later on, Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) finished the game with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless frames. In total, the Rox bullpen struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

On offense, Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) had another productive evening in the leadoff spot, drawing two walks. He also scored a run in the fifth inning, as Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) grounded out to drive in his 11th run in his last eight games. Perry would extend that total to 13 with a two-run single to the right-center field wall, his second hit of the game, in the ninth. Luke Doty (Illinois Central College) and Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) each collected a base hit in the game as well.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Sean Hogan!

The Rox will finish their two-game series and six-game road trip in Willmar with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, June 22nd. Rox baseball will return to St. Cloud on Sunday, June 23rd at 4:05 p.m. for the start of a two-game series against the Mankato MoonDogs, presented by Coborn's. It'll be a Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

