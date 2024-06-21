Sign up Today for Weaver's Kids Club Presented by BCI Burke

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Burke have teamed up to make Weaver's Kids Club an unforgettable experience for area children up to the age of 12. Membership in Weaver's Kids Club presented by Burke is free and includes a number of Dock Spiders items and unbeatable experiences.

"Providing avenues for children, families and communities to get outside together is part of our mission at Burke and a partnership with the Dock Spiders is the perfect way to bring that outdoor experience to our community of Fond du Lac," said Jen Nicklas, Director of Marketing at Burke. "We're excited to see what this season will hold for the team and the Weaver's Kids Club."

"We are very excited to partner with Burke to take Weaver's Kids Club to the next level," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Teaming up with Burke to provide exceptional experiences for families in the Fond du Lac area will ensure that fans of all ages will continue to enjoy Dock Spiders baseball for years to come!"

After signing up online at dockspiders.com, members will receive a Burke drawstring bag which includes Dock Spiders and Burke promotional items plus a lanyard and personalized membership card. All members will also receive a 15% discount at the Team Store with their membership card. Additional membership benefits include pre-game catch on the field with player meet and greets twice per season (on scheduled dates), recognition with a photo on the video board for a Kids Club Member of the Month, and an incentive program to attend as many games as possible each season. Details below:

Attend games, win prizes!

Attend 1 game: receive membership goodie bag and membership card - get a sticker on your card for each game attended!

Attend 3 games: receive a pair of Dock Spiders socks

Attend 5 games: receive a ceremonial first pitch voucher

Attend 10 games: receive an autographed team baseball

Attend 15 games: special appearance by Weaver at an event of your choice (mutually agreed upon)

Grand prize for most games attended - autographed team bat!

The Dock Spiders are currently in their eighth season of Northwoods League play and have a number of ticket packages and group options currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.