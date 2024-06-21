Adam Berghorst Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Thursday, June 20th, Indiana State redshirt junior Adam Berghorst was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night. In his second season with the Growlers, Berghorst dominated in his second outing of the year.

After giving up a single in the first and a walk in the second, Berghorst retired the next 17 straight batters completing seven innings of scoreless baseball. With a summer collegiate career-high nine strikeouts, Berghorst credited much of his success to his newly found curveball.

Allowing just three baserunners all night, Berghorst helped the Growlers secure its fourth shutout of the season.

Final line: W, 7 IP, 90 P, 24 BF, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

The third-year vet here in the 'Woods backs up Ryan Kraft who himself won the award just a day ago in his Growlers-record 14 strikeout performance.

Berghorst is now the fourth separate Growler to win the award this season while K-Zoo has won 11 times since the beginning of last year. Both feats mark as the most of anyone in the Northwoods League.

K-Zoo is back in action today taking on the Royal Oak Leprechauns out at Memorial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and can be watched on NWL+ and the NWL App.

