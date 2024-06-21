Pitching and Power Once Again Lead Huskies to Victory in Massive Game at Thunder Bay

A similar recipe led the Duluth Huskies to a second straight victory, this time over the Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-1, Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium.

Following a 3-0 shutout victory at Rochester two nights ago, it was a tight, low-scoring affair once again for the Huskies. They didn't get the shutout this time, but the offense did just enough to boost the Huskies to the win.

Brayden Curtis had his best start of the season by far for Duluth. Curtis twirled six innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits and striking out six. In the seventh, Anthony Andrews allowed the only run of the game for the Huskies after a short outing that saw him face three batters, retiring none of them. But, Isaac Rohde, who has shone in his brief time in Duluth so far, recorded the final nine outs for the Huskies.

Offensively, the Huskies hit two more home runs to power the way. Ethan Gonzalez and Ethan Cole went deep in the third and the sixth respectively, each a solo shot. The Huskies scratched across one more in the sixth after an MJ Sweeney double and two productive outs.

With the 3-1 win, the Huskies moved into a tie for first place atop an extremely congested Great Plains East. It's one more in Thunder Bay (first pitch 5:35 pm CST) before the Huskies return home.

