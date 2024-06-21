Madison Mallards Sweep Doubleheader, Extend Win Streak to Nine

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks in both games of a doubleheader on Thursday at Warner Park to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Game 1

AJ Garcia (Michigan) got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first inning to put Lakeshore ahead. However, the Mallards responded when Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) belted a three-run home run to give the Mallards the lead.

The early power surge continued in the second inning when Mason Schwalbach (Kansas State) cranked a solo homer to get the Chinooks back within one run, but the Mallards pitching staff was superb as the game continued on.

Aidan Arbaugh (Michigan State) threw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, and Davis Welch (Harding) finished the game off with two scoreless innings on the mound. The bullpen did not allow a run and gave up just one hit.

The Mallards scored a pair of runs in the fifth and one in the seventh, and it was more than enough with the stellar performance by their bullpen.

Arbaugh was credited with the win on the mound for the Mallards, while Sam Bryan (Parkland College) was charged with the loss for Lakeshore.

Game 2

The Chinooks opened the scoring once again in the second game of the doubleheader, as they plated three runs in the fourth inning, two coming on a Gene Trujilo (New Mexico) home run. The Mallards were only able to score one run over six innings against Lakeshore starter Mitch Alba (Eastern Illinois).

The lead for Lakeshore lasted until the seventh inning, but the Mallards offense couldn't be kept quiet all night. Shai Robinson (Illinois State) scored on a wild pitch, and then Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) ripped an RBI single to tie the game at three.

Both bullpens were sharp in the eighth and ninth inning. Eli Hoyt (Madison College) tossed two clean innings of scoreless relief for the Mallards, not allowing a hit and striking out four. Mitch Mueller was simultaneously dealing for Lakeshore, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and striking out seven Mallards hitters.

The game moved to extra innings, and after Jase Schueller (Vanguard) worked a scoreless top half of the tenth, Jake Munroe walked it off for the Mallards with a single to give Madison their ninth straight victory.

Schueller earned the win for the Mallards, his second of the season. Mike Sullivan (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

The Mallards will look to extend their win streak against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on the road on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Mallards don't return to Warner Park until June 27, when they'll face the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

