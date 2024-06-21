Loggers Slide into First Place in Win Over Waterloo

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers emerged victorious with a 12-8 win over the Waterloo Bucks at Copeland Park, a crowd of 2,028 fans.

The Loggers' decision to start with an opener, Micah Worley (Modesto JC), proved challenging as Worley struggled, allowing 3 earned runs on 1 hit and 3 walks before being relieved by Jake Jakubowski (Valpo) to complete the first inning.

Tyler Albanese (San Jose State) then took the mound, pitching 4 innings and conceding 4 runs on 5 hits while striking out 4.

Waterloo's starter, Wyatt Land (Georgia), also faced difficulties, lasting only 2.1 innings and giving up 7 runs on 5 hits.

The game began with Waterloo scoring 4 runs in the top of the first, capitalizing on a passed ball, a wild pitch, an RBI single from Evan Morrison (McPherson), and a fielder's choice RBI from Zachary Mazoch (Baylor).

La Crosse responded in the bottom of the first with a 2-run double by Zach Wadas (TCU).

Waterloo extended their lead to 6-2 in the second inning with a 2-run homer by Chase Beattie (Saint Louis).

However, La Crosse fought back in the third, taking the lead with runs scored by Mathew Muira (Hawaii) on a wild pitch, a 2-RBI single by Luke Davis (Long Beach City), and a 2-run homer by Luke Anderson (BYU).

Waterloo briefly reclaimed the lead in the fourth with another 2-run homer by Beattie, but La Crosse countered in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single by Case Sanderson (Nebraska), a throwing error by Waterloo's second baseman Evan Morrison (McPherson), and another RBI single by Davis brought the score to 10-8 in favor of the Loggers.

In the sixth, La Crosse extended their lead to 11-8 with a sacrifice fly by Wadas, driving in Sanderson.

The Loggers added another insurance run in the eighth with an RBI walk by Cooper Brass (New Mexico).

In the ninth, Ozzie Martinez took the mound to secure the win, successfully closing the game. The Loggers claimed victory with a final score of 12-8, advancing to first place in the Great Plains East division with a record of 13-9, while Waterloo fell to 13-10.

The Loggers will face the Waterloo Bucks again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. for the second game of the series.

Key Players of the Game:

Case Sanderson: 2-4

Ryan Kucherak: 4-5

Zach Wadas: 1-4, 4 RBIs

