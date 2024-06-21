2023 Kalamazoo Growler Henry Godbout Named Baseball America Second-Team All-American

Kalamazoo, Mich. - 2023 Kalamazoo Growler Henry Godbout has been named to the Second-Team All-American Team by Baseball America.

The sophomore from Virginia is now the third former Growler to get named to an All-American team this season with Cavaliers shortstop Griff O'Ferrall and Appalachian State outfielder Banks Tolley having been named last week to the ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team List.

After a freshman All-American nod and a trip to Omaha last year, Godbout continued his success with the Growlers.

Across 20 games in a K-Zoo uniform, Godbout slashed .338 (27-80)/.404/.525 while driving in 22 runs and walking (7) more than he struck out (6).

The primary Growlers shortstop collected 10 different multi-hit nights culminating in a 2-5, two triple, four RBI night in a 20-10 win over Kokomo on July 21st.

This spring, both the bat and the glove were carried back over to Charlottesville. This spring, Godbout started 51 games for the 'Hoos slashing .372/.472/.645 clobbering nine home runs and driving in 47 RBI while again walking (29) more times than he struck out (20).

The Virginia pipeline continues in Kalamazoo as the Growlers will have six total Virginia players/commits on its roster this summer, more than any other team in the country.

