Errors Lead the Pit Spitters to Drop Game One

June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the two game series against the Rockford Rivets, 9-3, in front of 2,494 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Rivets hot offense began in the top of the first inning with Jack Zebig drawing a walk, Brayden Bakes singling to center, and Maddox Mihalakis singling to left field to load the bases. Logan Mock flew out to center field scoring Bakes to give the Rivets a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense found its groove in the bottom of the second as Brandon Chang was hit by a pitch and Brett Denby drew a walk. Ethan Guerra then grounded into a double play, scoring Chang to tie the game at 1-1. Lucas Spence singled back to the pitcher to lead off the top of the fifth inning for the Rivets. Scott Newman reached first on a fielder's choice, and then Zebig loaded the bases with a bunt single. Bakes grounded into a double play, scoring Spence to give the Rivets a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning Aaron Piasecki and Cole Prout singled. Vahn Lackey singled and during the play Piasecki was thrown out at home. Later, Prout scored on passed ball tying the game at 2-2. The top of the seventh inning was nothing but nightmares for the Pit Spitters. Newman singled and scored during the next at-bat when Zebig singled to give the Rivets a 3-2 lead. Brakes reached first on an error committed by Brett Denby. Nick Demarco doubled to left field scoring Zebig to make it 4-2. Mihalakis made it to first following an error committed by Piasecki, scoring Brakes and Demarco to extend the Rivets lead to 6-2. To cap off the inning, Mihalakis scored on a wild pitch to give the Rivets a 7-2 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning Daniel Jackson singled, Brandon Chang walked, and Denby singled to load the bases. Guerra hit a sacrifice scoring Jackson to cut into the Rivets lead down to 7-3. In the top of the ninth, Zebig walked, and Bakes singled to left field to put two runners on base for the Rivets. Mihalakis singled to center scoring Zebig to extend their lead to 8-3. Townsend grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Bakes to give us the final score of 9-3.

The Pit Spitters drop to 11-13 on the season, while the Rivets improve to 19-6. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Andrew Herbert threw three innings giving up one run on two hits, a walk, and striking out four. Seth Gurr threw three and a third innings giving up two runs on five hits and struck out three. Charlie Wolf threw two and a third innings giving up two runs on two hits, and two walks, striking out two. Kellen Roberts threw a third of an inning of scoreless ball.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for game two of the series against the Rivets. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

