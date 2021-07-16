Stingers Split Series with Honkers
July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Stingers fall Friday night 11-3 to the Rochester Honkers.
Willmar got off to an early lead, scoring twice in the first behind an RBI ground-rule double by Jakob Newton and a sac fly by Drey Dirksen.
The Honkers responded in the fifth on a two-run homer by Jack Colette to tie the game.
Things fell apart for the Stingers in the sixth. The Honkers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, and they took advantage of multiple Stingers errors in the inning. After the inning, the Honkers took a 9-2 lead.
Rochester scored twice more in the seventh to add to the lead, and Willmar scored in garbage time in the eighth to make the game 11-3.
The Stingers are now 5-7 on the second half, and the roadtrip continues Saturday and Sunday in Bismarck. First pitch from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Saturday is 6:35 p.m.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.
