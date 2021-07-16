Kingfish Shut out Jackrabbits
July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish (7-4) shut out the Kokomo Jackrabbits (6-4) on Thursday, July 15 at Historic Simmons Field to win the game 3-0.
The Kingfish scored first in the bottom of the second inning on a single from Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) that scored Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University).
The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Kingfish until Kenosha added two more in the bottom of the fifth. The Kingfish utilized a sacrifice bunt from Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) and a two-RBI single from Cam Collier (University of South Florida) to score Justin Janas (University of Illinois) and Carmine Lane (University of South Florida).
In the top of the 8th inning the Jackrabbits had the bases loaded with no outs against Kingfish reliever Randon Dauman, but the Kenosha defense managed to get out of the jam.
Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky (Fairleigh Dickinson) pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out five in 101 pitches thrown. Jackrabbits starter Ryan Fleming (Sacramento State) also pitched six innings and 101 pitches, giving up three runs, nine hits and three walks. Kosowsky is credited with the win for the Kingfish while Dauman picked up the hold and Nick Meyer (Dayton) got the save. Fleming received the loss for the Jackrabbits.
Bianchina went 2-3, Collier went 3-4 with two RBIs and Jebb went 2-4 with one RBI.
