Honkers Lose Extra Inning Opener with Willmar

July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







A two-run top of the tenth inning for the Stingers was the deciding blow in a back-and-forth opener at Mayo Field, 5-3 was the final. Rochester could not capitalize with bases loaded and one out in the eighth and ninth innings, leaving a total of 14 runners on base.

With the game tied in the top of the tenth, a Grant Kerry (Northwest Nazarene) single and error pushed across the go-ahead run for Willmar. Daniel Walsh (Western Carolina) would drive home another on a single to right to put the game out of reach.

The Honkers took the early lead in the ballgame in the home half of the first, Jack Colette (San Jose St) came around to score on a Stinger error with the bases loaded.

The lead would hold thanks to Brendan Knoll's (Minnesota St Mankato) effort on the mound. The junior was in control through four scoreless innings. Willmar took advantage of a Rochester error in the fifth, a two-RBI single by Carter Howell (Augustana) gave the Stingers the lead.

That would be all Willmar could muster against Knoll, who went 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, no earned runs, a walk, and five strikeouts in his final Honker start.

Trailing going into the seventh, Rochester snatched the lead back with a two-out go-ahead home run by Jack Colette. The two-run shot was his second of the season, driving in RBIs 15 and 16.

The lead would not hold for long, however, as Grant Kerry launched a game-tying solo shot to lead off the eighth, setting up the extra-inning victory.

The Honkers loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings with chances to take the lead but could not come through.

Rochester falls to 19-23 on the season and 4-6 on the second half. They close out the series with Willmar tomorrow at Mayo Field; gates open at 5:30 for first pitch scheduled at 6:35.

