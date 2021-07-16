The Stars Are Aligning for Legends Weekend

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish are proud to announce the addition of former Milwaukee Brewer All Star, Jeff Cirillo; former Kenosha Twin and Chicago Cub, Pat Mahomes Sr.; former Kenosha Twin and Chicago Cub, Willie Banks; and former Kenosha Twins star, Jammie Ogden to Legends Weekend. Cirillo will be participating in both the Legends Game and the Home Run Derby, while Mahomes Sr., Banks, and Ogden will all make appearances throughout the events. These additions have been made on top of sports legends Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers, Jose Canseco, Geoff Jenkins, Bill Hall, Mike McKenzie, and Monte Ball.

Festivities begin at 6:00 PM with the gates opening at 5:00 PM on August 27thÂ at the Kenosha Harbor. The day features the Home Run Derby, music, water entertainment and a grand firework show. The weekend will continue with the Legends Softball Game on August 28thÂ starting at 6:00 PM.

TicketsÂ for each are currently available online at Kingfishbaseball.com. Pricing will be $15 for the Home Run Derby at the Harbor and $20 for The Softball game atÂ Historic Simmons Field on August 28th.Â Tickets are going fast, so get yours today!

