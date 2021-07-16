Booyah Look for Breathing Room

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Friday as they will finish off their two-game series against the Madison Mallards.

Last night, the Booyah used a solo home run by Max Wagner (Clemson) to give them a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. The Mallards were able to punch back with three unanswered and took a lead in the eighth inning. But in the bottom of the eighth, Jake Berg (Jacksonville) hit a double that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) to even it up.

After Joseph Hettinger (Washington University in St. Louis) made quick work of Madison in the top of the ninth, Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a walk-off solo home run with two out in the bottom half to send the fans at Capital Credit Union Park home in euphoria.

Tonight, the Booyah will give the nod to Evan Estridge (Clemson). He is 3-4 with a 5.91 ERA in seven appearances this summer.

The Mallards will give the ball to Ryan Cabarcas. The left-handed pitcher has not recorded a decision. He has a 7.84 ERA.

Fans in attendance tonight can register at Auto Select Fan Services for their chance to a grill presented by Lindner Ace Hardware ($899 value). Gnarly Cedar Brewing 14oz. craft pours will be $5 presented by Razor 94.7 FM.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

