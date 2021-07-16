Loggers Walk-Off against Bucks to Win 3rd Straight

LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers took game 1 of a 2 game homestand against the Waterloo Bucks in exciting fashion last night. They walked the game off in the 9th to win the game 6-5. The win elevates the Loggers record to 5-6, still in 3rd place in the Great Plains East.

The Loggers scored their first 3 runs in the first 2 innings. They held that lead until the top of the 9th where the Bucks mounted an epic comeback scoring 3 runs while down to their last strike. Luckily, the Loggers strive under pressure as they scored the winning run off of a Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) single.

Connor Markl (Grand Canyon) made the start for the Loggers, with it also being his birthday. He pitched 5.0 innings, striking out 4 and giving up no earned runs. His efforts weren't enough for the win though, as the win went to Jared Freilich (Penn State) who coincidentally received a blown save as well. Zach Button received the loss for the Bucks.

Sometimes it's not about having the most hits, but about having the right hits. That was the case last night for the Loggers as they had the same number of hits as the Bucks (8), but the clutchness of the Logger hits proved superior. TJ Manteufel (Bradley) started the night hot as he hit his 4th home run of the year. Poncho Ruiz (San Diego State), Kevin Sim (San Diego), and Ronnie Sweeny all had 2 hit games, with Sweeny and Ruiz recording RBIs as well.

The Loggers look to extend their win streak to 4 games with a sweeping win tonight against the Bucks at Copeland Park. Tonight is Firework Night as well, so stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

