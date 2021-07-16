Kingfish Fall in Game Three to Jackrabbits

July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish (7-5) dropped game three of the four-game series to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (7-4) on Thursday, July 15 at Historic Simmons Field 13-1.

The Kingfish scored first in the bottom of the third inning on a single from Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) that scored Vince Bianchina (Northwestern).

The Jackrabbits quickly got this run back as they scored two against Kingfish starter Jared Thompson (Illinois Springfield) in the top of the fourth.

Kokomo scored one run in the fifth and three in the sixth off of Kingfish reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) to make the score 6-1.

The Jackrabbits tacked on a combined seven runs in the eighth and ninth innings of of reliever Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois) and position player Xavier Watson (University of Illinois).

Thompson picks up the loss for the Kingfish after pitching 3.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. Kokomo starter Rio Britton is credited with the win after pitching three innings and only giving up one run.

Bianchina went 2-4 with a run scored, Lane went 2-3 with an RBI and a hit by pitch and Mckay Barney (University of Washington) went 1-4 to combine for all five of Kenosha's hits.

The Kingfish and Jackrabbits will play the final game of the four-game series today, Friday, July 16 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.