Six Dock Spiders Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2021 MLB Draft took place Sunday, July 11th through Tuesday, July 13th and six Fond du Lac Dock Spiders players were selected. Five members of the 2020 team including John Rhodes, Ryan Bergert, Theo Denlinger, Caleb Durbin, and Drew Irvine were selected by an MLB club while Conor Dryer, a member of the 2018 and 2019 teams, was selected as well.

John Rhodes, an outfielder from Kentucky, was selected in the 3rd round by the Baltimore Orioles with pick 76. Rhodes batted .378 with 20 RBI during his 2020 campaign.

Ryan Bergert, a right-handed pitcher from West Virginia was selected in the 6th round by the San Diego Padres with pick 190. Bergert started six games for the Dock Spiders in 2020 striking out 31 batters and posting a 2.33 ERA.

Theo Denlinger, a right-handed pitcher from Bradley University was selected in the 7h round by the Chicago White Sox with pick 215. Denlinger appeared in 15 games for the Dock Spiders in 2020 recording 4 saves and posting a 3.46 ERA.

Caleb Durbin, an infielder from Washington University - St. Louis, was selected in the 14th round by the Atlanta Braves with pick 427. Durbin played for the Dock Spiders in both 2020 and 2021. This season Durbin was batting .302 with 10 RBI in 20 games played.

Conor Dryer, a right-handed pitcher from Central Missouri, was selected in the 17th round by the Tampa Bay Rays with pick 521. Dryer pitched for the Dock Spiders in both 2018 and 2019. In 2019, Dryer struck out 30 batters in 12 games posting a 4.43 ERA.

Drew Irvine, a right-handed pitcher from Iowa, was selected in the 19th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates with pick 553. Irvine was 4-0 in seven starts for the Dock Spiders in 2020 posting a 1.96 ERA.

