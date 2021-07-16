MoonDogs Drop First Game of Road Trip to the Express in Eau Claire

July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (30-13) dropped their first game of a four-game road trip prior to the All-Star break 9-3 to the Eau Claire Express (18-25), Thursday at Carson Park.Â

The Express got things started when they scored four runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI double, a pair of bases-loaded walks and a base knock.

The MoonDogs responded with two runs in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly viaÂ Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) and an RBI single fromÂ Cole AndavolgyiÂ (UNLV). Mankato added their third and final run in the fifth by way of another sac fly hit by Berkey. After five innings at Carson Park, the MoonDogs trailed the Express 4-3.

Eau Claire rallied off five more runs in the bottom of the fifth in response and held on until the end to secure a win in game one, 9-3.

Hits wrapped up in favor of the Express 9-6 while they also led in the errors department with two miscues to the MoonDogs' one.

The win was earned byÂ Jack BrownÂ (Minnesota State) as he moved to 3-1 in 2021 while MoonDogs right-handed pitcherÂ Kolby GartnerÂ (St. Thomas) got the start before falling to a 2-2 record with the loss.

The MoonDogs rematch the Express, Thursday at Carson Park with the series finale slated for 7:05 p.m., before heading to Duluth to take on the Huskies, July 17-18, prior to the All-Star break in Mankato.

