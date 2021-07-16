Gator Headed to the Bay Area
July 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - Traverse City Pit Spitter closer Evan Gates signed a Non-Drafted Free Agent Deal (NDFA) with the San Francisco Giants.
The Northwoods League leader in saves was one of four Pit Spitters selected to represent the Great Lakes division in this summer's All-Star Game.
Gates, a three-year Pit Spitter, finishes his season with a 2.25 ERA, eight saves and a 20/7 K/BB ratio. He only allowed a run in three of his 16 appearances on the season. Though he hasn't had a save opportunity since June 30, he leads the league in saves. He has locked down his last seven save opportunities and is 8/9 on save chances.
Gates was a crucial piece for the Pit Spitters clinching the first-half title. He only allowed one run against the other top teams Kenosha and Kokomo in 5 1/3 innings.
The 6-1 senior from Roseville, MI has electric stuff. His biggest moment came on June 11 against Kalamazoo when he threw an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts) to lock down a 4-3 win.
Everyone in the Pit Spitter organization would like to wish Evan "Gator" Gates the best of luck in his pro career.
