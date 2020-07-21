Stingers Drop to Mankato 1-0 in Pitcher's Dual

(Willmar, M.N.)- In a game highlighted by the game's starting pitchers, it ultimately was a team with just two hits total in the game that came away with the win.

On Tuesday night, the Mankato MoonDogs bested the Willmar Stingers 1-0 in a pitcher's dual to make all pitcher's duals everywhere proud.

Shane Barringer of Mankato and Tanner Brown of Willmar traded blows back and forth on the mound as each pitchers went seven innings of work.

Brown was sensational, allowing just one run on two, walking just one and striking out 11. Brown's strikeout total on the season now hits 26 in four appearances.

Barringer on the opposite side allowed zero runs on five hits, striking out seven. He only walked one batter in his seven innings of work.

The lone run of the game came on an RBI ground out from Dylan Phillips, driving in Evan Berkey from third. Berkey managed to steal both second and third base in the process to get to third.

In the ninth, the Stingers had an opportunity with bases loaded and one out. However, MoonDog reliever Tyler Eckberg struck out the next two batters, each on three pitches to end the game.

Mankato rallies after trailing 2-0 in the five game series to win the set 3-2. They improve to 6-12 overall on the season.

Willmar falls to 12-5 and have now lost three straight. They're back on the road tomorrow to open a two game set with the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

