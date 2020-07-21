Rox Split Series in Waterloo, Return Home Wednesday

Nick Marinconz at bat for the St. Cloud Rox

Waterloo, IA - Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) hurled four strong innings in relief, but St. Cloud (8-8) dropped the series finale to Waterloo (10-7) in a seven inning game due to weather.

The Rox took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ben Norman (Iowa) drew a one-out walk and was moved to third base following a double from Jordan Barth (Augustana). Garett Delano (Mercer) drove in Barth in the next at-bat and recorded his 10th RBI of the season.

Down 6-1 in the sixth inning, Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) drew a one-out walk. Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) then doubled to left field. Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) followed with a single and scored Thomason to cut the deficit to four runs.

Brandon White (Washington State) made his second start of the season and pitched 2.1 innings, striking out two batters. Peterson followed him out of the bullpen and didn't give up any runs over four innings thrown.

The game was called due to rain following the top of the seventh inning.

St. Cloud now enters a two-game, home-and-home series with the Willmar Stingers (12-5). The Rox will be home on Wednesday and at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday. Both games start at 7:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

